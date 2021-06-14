Medical Journal Describes “Whiteness” As A Parasitic Pathology That Has No Cure

A research study published in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association describes “whiteness” as a parasitic pathology that has no cure.

The article, which is entitled ‘On Having Whiteness’, was written by Dr. Donald Moss (who is white), a faculty member of both the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis.

Moss asserts that white people have a “particular susceptibility” to the “parasitic” condition, which he says “renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse” and leads them to “terrorize” non-whites.

The nutty academic then frames “whiteness” as a malignant disease that can only be prevented via massive programs of re-education.

🚨🚨: The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association just published a study likening “whiteness” to “a malignant, parasitic-like condition” for which “there is not yet a permanent cure.” This is nuts. pic.twitter.com/rVqYJ0C2Fq — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 9, 2021

“Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation,” he writes. – READ MORE

