Medical Journal: Death of Man Who Fell Off Ladder ‘Ruled as Natural, Caused by COVID-19′

Doctors have attributed a Croatian man’s death to the Wuhan coronavirus even though he died after falling off a ladder, according to the Journal of Forensic Pathology.

The 51-year-old man died in what appeared to be a workplace incident, falling off a 10-foot ladder while working on a home this year. The man suffered minor external injuries, as well as a subarachnoid hemorrhage, described as “bleeding within the subarachnoid space, which is the area between the brain and the tissues that cover the brain” — an often fatal condition. However, the autopsy also discovered “visceral congestion,” particularly in his lungs.”

Per the New York Post: During the autopsy, doctors found that large swaths of the man’s lungs were blocked. The finding then led scientists to conclude that he suffered from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) — a life-threatening condition that can be caused by COVID-19.

According to the journal, the man had been complaining about a respiratory-like illness in the days leading to the fatal incident, experiencing symptoms including a headache, fever, cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

“He had refused the suggestion to see a doctor and had kept working until the moment he died,” the journal wrote. – READ MORE

