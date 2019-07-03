Media Worry ‘Anti-Climactic’ Mueller Hearing Could ‘Backfire’ on Dems

During her 10:00 a.m. ET hour on Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson expressed concern that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming congressional testimony might be “anti-climactic” and possibly “backfire” on Democrats investigating President Trump. In the segment that followed, guests attempted to reassure Jackson that the hearing would pay off.

“For House Democrats, Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated testimony on Capitol Hill just about two weeks from now may be do or die,” Jackson proclaimed. She then added: “They’re putting a bunch of eggs in this made-for-TV basket according to a new Bloomberg report this morning, arguing Mueller’s their best and maybe last shot to revive the investigations into President Trump.”

Further citing the Bloomberg piece, Jackson echoed the warning: “…banking on a Mueller testimony jolt is a risky double-edged sword. The risk being it could backfire if it becomes, quote, ‘another in a series of anti-climactic episodes.’” Turning to former U.S. attorney and reliable anti-Trump pundit Joyce Vance, Jackson fretted: “…Mueller is likely going to stick very close to what is already out in his written report. If that happens and if that is the case, do you believe it does have the potential to backfire for Democrats?” – READ MORE