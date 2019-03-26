Media Won’t Abandon Russia Story Because It’s All They’ve Know For Two Years And It’s Good For Business

The Hill reporter Joe Concha claimed the media will never let go of the Russia collusion story because it’s good for business.

“As pious as they’ve been over the past two years, there’s no way to put the toothpaste back in the tube at this point,” Concha said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

“You said it does not fit their agenda [to move on]. I agree with that,” he continued. “I also think another 40 percent of it is that it does not fit their business model, because this has been very good for business in some circles. The clicks are there. The ratings are there. So they’re going to continue to hammer this home.”

Concha predicted the media will pivot and find other ways to extend the narrative of impeachment as they continue to attack the president.

“All right, Mueller, let’s move on. Let’s pivot to something else, southern district of New York. Or let’s focus on, well was there obstruction or was there not obstruction? They will try to keep this alive as long as possible because that’s all they have known for the past two years and that’s all their audience have known,” he said. “So they’re going to continue to hammer it home because it’s good for business.”

He also cited an Axios report, which said there have been over half a million web articles on the Russia collusion case since May 2017.

“One more point by the way. There was a Monday report that came out. It was done by Axios or at least it was published by Axios. … When we talk about how much this story has been covered: 530,000, more than 530,000, web articles have been published focusing on Russia, Donald Trump and Mueller since May of 2017,” Concha said. “Think about that for a second. That’s more than 700 a day.”

