Media vilify Border Patrol over viral video of one mom’s arrest — but ignore why she was arrested

The media had a field day with the U.S. Border Patrol’s arrest of Perla Morales-Luna on March 3 in Southern California.

Morales-Luna is the illegal alien who was arrested on video while her children screamed in the background. The video has since gone viral.

More details behind Morales-Luna’s arrest have emerged, however, and the facts tell a different story from the emotionally charged video that made rounds on the internet.

The U.S. Customs & Border Protection San Diego division in a Twitter update issued a statement that the division arrested Morales-Luna because she was identified as an organizer for a human smuggling operation, in addition to being an illegal immigrant herself.

A portion of the statement read, “Perla Morales-Luna was identified as a human smuggling facilitator who recruited drivers to transport illegal aliens from a remote border area in Eastern San Diego County to a stash house in National City as part of a larger transnational criminal organization.”

“During the arrest on March 3, 2018, Ms. Morales-Luna refused to comply with the agents’ commands and physically resisted while attempting to abscond into a nearby vehicle,” the statement continued. “The video clearly shows the arresting agents carried out their duties appropriately, even when faced with a barrage of insults and confrontational agitators.” – READ MORE

