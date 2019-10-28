Media Tries To Suggest Katie Hill Did Nothing Wrong, Even Though Congress Passed Bill Last Year Banning What She Did

Some in the media have tried to suggest that Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) resigned because of consensual affairs she had while married. The problem is that, consensual or not, Hill was in a position of power and according to the Left’s #MeToo rules, no person in a position of power can truly receive consent from a subordinate for a relationship.

Buzzfeed, for example, headlined its story about Hill’s resignation by saying she resigned “after details of her sex life were published.” New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie said the “big story” of Hill’s resignation “is the fact that she’s a victim of revenge porn from her ex-husband, published and publicized by a conservative media outlet.” A former Democratic candidate from Florida speculated that Hill resigned “because Dem leadership is forcing her to out of fear of GOP rhetoric in defending her seat” and added that Democrats learned very little the Al Franken episode.

Late last week, the House Ethics Committee announced it would open an investigation into whether Hill had a sexual relationship with her legislative director. In Chairman Ted Deutch’s (D-FL) announcement of the investigation, he emphasized that the investigation itself did not indicate guilt, something absent from announcements from Democrats when Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault during his Supreme Court nomination.

It was odd to see so many Democrats and their media counterparts suggesting Hill had done nothing wrong but was, in fact, a victim. Last year, the House prohibited lawmakers from having sexual relationships with their staffers. The Washington Post reported that the prohibition was introduced by Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) and took immediate effect, thanks to the #MeToo movement exposing inappropriate relationships and payouts from lawmakers. – READ MORE