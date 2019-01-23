Media treatment of Covington students ‘way worse’ than Kavanaugh coverage, critic says

Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann and his classmates have been attacked by everyone from respected journalists to B-, C- and D-list celebrities to the point that a neutral observer might think they’re gunning for a spot on the Supreme Court.

Conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News that this is actually “way worse” than the way Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was treated.The shocking vitriol directed at the MAGA hat-wearing teens, before video evidence showed they were innocent of instigating the confrontation, has shown a disturbing willingness among some on the left to demonize even children, as long as they are seen as conservative.

“Not only was there a rush to judgment here, the initial story has been unquestionably debunked and yet some in the media and on the left still refuse to apologize for their initial attacks,” Barron said. “On top of everything else, we are talking about an attack on children. It’s so much worse than Kavanaugh and even more appalling.”

Many members of media and several Hollywood heavyweights rushed to judgment after a video clip emerged Saturday that gave some critics an inaccurate impression that the teens were harassing a Native American man, Nathan Phillips, following the pro-life demonstration. The outrage was swift and harsh — the Kentucky school is now closed due to safety concerns. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson called the situation a “celebration of outrage,” because nothing satisfies critics more than having their own biases confirmed.

Subsequent video footage released over the weekend revealed the students were accosted and yelled at before Phillips and other Native American activists approached them. Another group – the so-called Black Hebrew Israelites – were heard shouting abuse at the students for wearing “Make America Great Again” hats. – READ MORE