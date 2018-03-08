Media Says TX Dems Got Record Turnout, Ignore That What GOP Got Was Even Better

Ever since President Donald Trump took office, Democrats and their allies in the media have hyped an upcoming “blue wave” of Democrat electoral success in the 2018 midterm elections.

Some in the mainstream media have even gone so far as to suggest that they could “turn Texas blue,” even as Republicans have dominated the state for at least the past two decades.

But following the Texas primary election results on Tuesday, even The Associated Press was forced to essentially admit that the glowing media predictions of a Democrat wave were little more than wishful thinking, at least in the state of Texas.

In a typical midterm election year, but especially when the presidency and Congress are controlled by the same party, the incumbent party’s voters suffer from a lack of enthusiasm while the “out” party is generally much more enthusiastic to take back control — take the rise of the tea party in 2010, for example.

However, it appears that Democrat enthusiasm was no match for the sheer number of Republicans in Texas, nor those voters’ determination to keep the state red. Even though Democrats saw more than a million voters cast a ballot for the primary election — the most since 2002 — that number was dwarfed by a record turnout of more than 1.5 million Republican primary voters, higher than the record 1.48 million in 2010.

In fact, Breitbart noted that incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who the liberal media and Democrats have long despised and hoped to oust from office, received 1.3 million votes in a race against four GOP challengers. – READ MORE

