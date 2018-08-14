Media Reports Detention Center Abused Latino Kids, Investigation Report Says No Way

As reported by the Associated Press, the treatment of Latino teens in a Virginia juvenile detention center is not abuse, contrary to previous reports by the media.

However, the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice certification team conducted a thorough investigation and sent their findings to Child Protective Services, where it was concluded there were no concerning life, health or safety risks to residents of the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

According to the VDJJ’s Report of Findings, the treatment the children received “did not meet the state’s legal threshold of abuse or neglect,” the Associated Press reports.

Investigators also found no evidence of beatings and other abuse described in the lawsuit. They were unable to meet with the teens who made sworn statements on their abuse.

The findings revealed that the facility staff is trained to use restrain chairs and “mesh spit guards” for “out-of-control residents who cannot be safely restrained by less intrusive methods,” which are not utilized for punishment, but to “ensure safety and security” of those in the facility. – READ MORE