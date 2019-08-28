Media Receives Backlash for Smearing Trump’s Judicial Nominee

President Donald Trump’s judicial nominee for the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has been subject to a media smear campaign which has distorted his past writings and labeled him a white nationalist, provoking backlash from experts.

Earlier this month, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow attacked Steven Menashi, Trump’s nominee for the open seat on the circuit court, for a 2010 law review article he wrote. Maddow characterized the article, titled “Ethnonationalism and Liberal Democracy,” as a “high-brow argument for racial purity” arguing that democratic nations couldn’t function unless they were unified by race.

“Are you talking about what I think you’re talking about? Oh yes you are,” Maddow said. She added that the article “ends with this sort of war cry about how a country can’t work, how definitely democracy can’t work unless the country is defined by a unifying race.”

Ed Whelan in National Review explains that Menashi’s argument was about national identity and not about “racial purity.” Menashi argued, quoting John Stuart Mill, that national identity requires a people “united among themselves by common sympathies which do not exist between them and any others, which make them cooperate with each other more willingly than with other people, desire to be under the same government.”

The Wall Street Journal editorial board slammed Maddow for her smears of Menashi.