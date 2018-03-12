Media Quiet About Insane Reason Interior Dept Doors Cost $139,000

The Department of the Interior approved $139,000 in taxpayer funds to replace three sets of double doors leading into Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s office.

The exorbitant sum has nothing to do with massive increases in security such as installing electronic locks and latches, biometric scanning systems and retina readers, as some media reports have suggested.

The high price is largely due to federal regulations governing the procurement process and historic landmark protection.

“This project was requested by career facilities and security officials at Interior as part of the decade-long modernization of the historic FDR-era building. The secretary was not aware of this contract but agrees that this is a lot of money for demo, install, materials, and labor,” DOI Spokeswoman Heather Swift told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

“Between regulations that require historic preservation and outdated government procurement rules, the costs for everything from pencils to printing to doors is astronomical. This is a perfect example of why the Secretary believes we need to reform procurement processes.” – READ MORE

