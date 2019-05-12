Media Quickly Lost Interest in Politically Inconvenient School Shooting

Imagine a deadly school shooting just weeks after the 20th anniversary of Columbine where the media quickly lose interest in it.

You would think you were living in an alternate universe, no?

Watching the corporate media today, though, or even yesterday, you might not know that on Tuesday afternoon, a mere three days ago, at the STEM School Highlands Ranch, what should have been the makings of a sustained perfect media storm unfolded.

There’s no political upside for the media this time.

I mean, this is only a school shooting; it’s not like a kid in a Make America Great Again hat smirked at a member of the protected class.

To begin with, according to various news reports, Maya McKinney is the most inconvenient suspected school shooter of them all, a trans activist, a biological girl who says she is transitioning into a boy.

And Devon Erickson, well, he is real bad news for a media who have spent years demonizing traditional Christians and right-of-center Americans as Nazis because Erickson appears to have taken all that hate to heart. According to reports, Devon is a registered Democrat who hates President Trump, loves Barack Obama, and has used social media to express his hatred of Christians.