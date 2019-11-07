Media Protected Clinton Pals Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein

We now know the corporate media shielded convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and credibly-accused rapist Harvey Weinstein to protect Hillary Clinton.

Neither Ronan Farrow nor Amy Robach came right out and said this. There job is to report the facts. But those of us whose job it is to connect the dots see a pattern so obvious it glows like neon on a moonless night in the middle of a desert.

Farrow’s superb Catch and Kill, his detailed and well-sourced story of his fight with NBC News to tell the truth about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, a longtime friend of the Clintons, and successful campaign bundler for the overall Democrat Party, can only lead to this conclusion.

NBC claims Farrow didn’t have the story nailed down, but the far-left network ordered him to stop his reporting, claimed Farrow’s dead-to-rights audio of Weinstein admitting to groping a model was not news, and just weeks after Farrow took the story elsewhere, the New Yorker ran it and Farrow won a Pulitzer.

The idea Farrow did not have the story nailed down is a brazen and audacious lie.

What’s more, we are talking about the same NBC News that gleefully went wild reporting every unverified lie and loony rumor smearing Brett Kavanaugh, during his Supreme Court confirmation battle. This is the same NBC News that had information exonerating Kavanaugh and buried it until after the confirmation battle. – READ MORE