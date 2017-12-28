Media Predicted Economic Collapse Under Trump — It Didn’t Happen

Media pundits, businessmen, and even Nobel Prize-winning economists predicted a economic collapse would occur under President Donald Trump — but the 2017 economy tells a different story.

Doomsayers claimed that Trump had an uneven temperament and unclear policy positions, which would bring unpredictability to the markets. In response, investors would hedge their money and the markets would collapse.

Business tycoon Mark Cuban similarly stated back in September of 2016 that the stock market would crash if Trump won the presidency.

In the year since the election, the Dow Jones industrial average is up 28.5 percent and has set 86 new record closing highs. The most recent record was set on December 18, 2017 when the Dow closed at 24,792.20. For the first time ever, the Dow hit four 1000-point milestones in one year. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *