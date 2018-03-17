Media Powerhouse Viacom Produces Violent Shows, Also Now Supports Gun Control

Media giant Viacom has gone all in to support the gun control protest March For Our Lives:

This series of efforts across MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, CMTand other properties will include partnerships with a coalition of organizations and students that are working to make America’s schools safer and reduce gun violence.

In addition, Shari Redstone, Vice Chair of Viacom’s Board, is personally championing the work of the student activists, contributing time and resources, including a $500,000 donation, to the March For Our Lives movement.

It’s pretty rich that now Viacom has a problem with guns, especially considering they run MTV and Paramount Network. MTV has promoted musicians who sing about violence, and the Paramount Network just ran the “WACO” series, which feature guns as a major part of the show. It was a great show, but are we really now going to pretend that the show didn’t feature weapons? Even better, Paramount Network is also producing “Yellowstone,” which is another violent and dark show. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1