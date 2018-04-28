Media Outlets Accuse Diamond and Silk of Lying, Then Duo Reveals One Important Detail

Multiple mainstream media outlets accused Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson of giving false testimony to Congress regarding a payment they received from the Donald Trump campaign in November 2016, but the two offered one important fact to rebut the charge.

“Are you aware that your testimony today is under oath subject to the penalty of perjury?” he next asked, prompting Richardson to chime in, “Yes, we are aware of that.”

“We are familiar with that particular lie. We see that you do look at fake news,” Richarson said. “What should have happened is, you should have come to our mouth to see what exactly happened, before a false narrative was put out there about the $1,274.94.”

Richardson then explained that the amount in question represented a reimbursement for plane tickets that the two purchased to fly from New York to Ohio, so they could participate in the “Women for Trump” tour.

Richardson added that they did not ask to be reimbursed, but Lara Trump had directed the campaign to do so. They were merely paid back for their out of pocket expenses. – READ MORE

