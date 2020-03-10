Media outlet claims Trump ‘storms out’ of coronavirus briefing, ignores questions. Video shows otherwise.

Did President Donald Trump storm out of a press conference about coronavirus and refuse to answer questions related to his possible exposure to the rapidly spreading disease? That’s what the Daily Mail claimed.

“Trump REFUSES to say if he has been tested for coronavirus and storms out of White House briefing on crisis,” a tweet from the news outlet blasted.

But, as it turned out, video from the briefing shows the allegation doesn’t hold water.

The president gave the media an update about the government’s ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., during which he addressed numerous questions from the press corps. – READ MORE

