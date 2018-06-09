Politics
Media Matters Hack is ALREADY dancing on Charles Krauthammer’s grave
As Twitchy told you, conservative intellectual giant Charles Krauthammer revealed today in a heartbreaking letter that he is losing his battle with aggressive abdominal cancer and has only weeks to live.
And Oliver Willis is already lacing up his grave-dancing shoes:
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2018
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2018
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2018
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2018
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2018
death doesnt make a very bad guy a good guy
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2018
conservatism, even when dressed up in grammatically correct pseudo-highbrow columns and tv spots, is still almost always about urinating on the less fortunate and crapping on minorities
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2018
With all due respect, Oliver, go f*ck yourself. Seriously. Shame on you. – READ MORE
