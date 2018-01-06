How The Media Mainstreamed A Democratic Conspiracy Theory

Establishment media outlets including CNN and MSNBC have helped mainstream a conspiracy theory claiming President Donald Trump is mentally ill.

At the center of the conspiracy theory is Yale psychiatry professor Bandy Lee, who for over a year has claimed that Trump is mentally impaired and unfit to serve, pointing at his tweets as evidence.

During Trump’s presidential campaign, Lee flouted industry norms against publicly diagnosing a patient without his consent or an in-person examination. She justified doing so on the grounds that she is “obligated to break them in times of emergency.” She continued her campaign after the election, earning a book deal in the process.

The APA directly rebuked Lee’s “duty to warn” argument. “The APA would also like to dispel a common misconception about the so-called ‘Duty to Warn.’ The duty to warn is a legal concept which varies from state to state, but which generally requires psychiatrists to breach the confidentiality of the therapeutic session when a risk of danger to others becomes known during treatment of the patient. It does not apply if there is no physician-patient relationship,” the APA stated.

Despite the APA’s rebuke, Democratic lawmakers have attempted to legitimize and promote the pariah professor’s accusations. BuzzFeed reported in October that six different Democrats in Congress reached out to Lee regarding her claims about Trump’s mental health. Last month, Lee briefed a handful of congressional Democrats on her arguments over two days, Politico reported on Wednesday. Lee, who has neither met nor examined Trump, told the Democratic congressmen that the president is “unraveling.”

Following the Politico report, establishment media outlets hyped Lee’s allegations — which she has been making for over a year — as a new development.- READ MORE

