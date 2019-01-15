Media Largely Ignore Democrats’ Puerto Rico Junket During Shutdown

The Mainstream Media Have Largely Ignored A Democratic Party Trip To Puerto Rico This Weekend, In The Midst Of A Partial Government Shutdown That Journalists Are Doing Their Best To Describe As A Tragedy For Federal Workers.

The only significant coverage or commentary has been in conservative media.

The trip to Puerto Rico includes 30 Democrats and “109 lobbyists and corporate executives,” according to the Washington Examiner. The participants are staying at an expensive hotel and have enjoyed a performance of Hamilton featuring its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

However, there has been very little coverage of the Democrats’ junket — even after a photograph emerged Saturday of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) standing shirtless on the beach.

CNN's Brian Stelter, host of Reliable Sources and a de facto editorial mouthpiece for the network's executives, attacked conservatives on Sunday for objecting to media "sob stories" about the shutdown.