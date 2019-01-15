 

Media Largely Ignore Democrats’ Puerto Rico Junket During Shutdown

Share:

The Mainstream Media Have Largely Ignored A Democratic Party Trip To Puerto Rico This Weekend, In The Midst Of A Partial Government Shutdown That Journalists Are Doing Their Best To Describe As A Tragedy For Federal Workers.

The only significant coverage or commentary has been in conservative media.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

The trip to Puerto Rico includes 30 Democrats and “109 lobbyists and corporate executives,” according to the Washington Examiner. The participants are staying at an expensive hotel and have enjoyed a performance of Hamilton featuring its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

However, there has been very little coverage of the Democrats’ junket — even after a photograph emerged Saturday of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) standing shirtless on the beach.

CNN’s Brian Stelter, host of Reliable Sources and a de facto editorial mouthpiece for the network’s executives, attacked conservatives on Sunday for objecting to media “sob stories” about the shutdown. – READ MORE

 

Share:
Staff