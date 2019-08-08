Media in hysterics over ‘assault weapons’: BBC claims ‘modified semi-auto’ shoots 1,200 rounds — a minute!

The recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton are reigniting demands from the left for a national ban on “assault weapons,” with the media and Democrat politicians working overtime to campaign for the cause.

The situation is to the point that some media outlets are reporting pure fantasy, while others are misleading the public about “assault weapons” with a narrative steeped in racism and ignorance.

How is this real? Everything about this graphic is complete nonsense. All semi-automatic firearms have effectively the same rate of fire: one round per every trigger pull. The same is true of revolvers as well. https://t.co/jUevAZ0Ywd — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 6, 2019

“An actual graphic from @BBCNews,” Twitter user Rob recently posted, highlighting the hysteria.

The image showed several different types of guns and the purported “rounds per minute” they’re capable of firing. The news site alleged a revolver shoots up to 20 rounds per minute, a semi-automatic pistol shoots up to 50, and a semi-automatic assault rifle is capable of firing up to 120 rounds per minute. – READ MORE