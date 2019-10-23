Media ignore story of Democratic congresswoman alleged to have been in scandalous ‘throuple’

Freshman Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) was allegedly engaged in a three-way relationship, otherwise known as a “throuple,” with her husband and a 22-year-old female campaign staffer, conservative blog RedState reported Friday.

Text messages and even an explicit photograph showing a completely naked Hill brushing the hair of a person believed to be that staffer were among the evidence that RedState reported.

Because of Hill’s position on two prominent congressional committees — the House Oversight Committee and the House Armed Services Committee — one would think the story would evolve into a full-scale scandal considering the legal and ethical implications of a congresswoman sleeping with members of her staff. Not only the legal implications, but the possibility that a lawmaker with access to highly sensitive national security details, potentially opened herself to blackmail.

However, you probably have not heard about the story because the mainstream media have not given the story one iota of attention. Indeed, the media’s biggest outlets — including the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News — have not yet covered the story.

It is not clear why the media has been deafly silent on this story. There are, however, two facts about Hill that could shed light on the deafening silence. First, Hill is a Democrat. Second, Hill is a member of the LGBT community and is the first openly bisexual person to be elected to Congress. – READ MORE