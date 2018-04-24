View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Media Freaks Over Trump ‘Anti-Semitic’ Comment, But Look Where it Really Came From

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump is being accused of using anti-Semitic language. Again.

As with so many things involving our 45th president, this all began on Twitter, where Trump criticized Todd for his reporting on North Korea.

However, Todd is Jewish on his mother’s side — and, given that Judaism is matrilineal, that makes him Jewish. That normally wouldn’t present any problem or controversy.

Chadwick is referring to a propaganda piece published in “Der Giftpilz,” a children’s book published by notorious Nazi propagandist Julius Streicher, a man who was considered too anti-Semitic for the Nazi party and got himself kicked out. In “Der Giftpilz,” he instructed young Nazis on “How to Spot a Jew.”

Here is the only part that mentions anything about the eyes: “One can also recognize a Jew by his lips. His lips are usually puffy. The lower lip often protrudes. The eyes are different too. The eyelids are mostly thicker and more fleshy than ours. The Jewish look is wary and piercing. One can tell from his eyes that he is a deceitful person.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Media Freaks Over Trump 'Anti-Semitic' Comment, But Look Where it Really Came From - Politics - Conservative Tribune
Media Freaks Over Trump 'Anti-Semitic' Comment, But Look Where it Really Came From - Politics - Conservative Tribune

... it certainly sounds convincing if you don't like the president, right?

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: