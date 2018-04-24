Media Freaks Over Trump ‘Anti-Semitic’ Comment, But Look Where it Really Came From

President Donald Trump is being accused of using anti-Semitic language. Again.

As with so many things involving our 45th president, this all began on Twitter, where Trump criticized Todd for his reporting on North Korea.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

However, Todd is Jewish on his mother’s side — and, given that Judaism is matrilineal, that makes him Jewish. That normally wouldn’t present any problem or controversy.

“Sleepy eyes” is an anti Semitic term that was and is stilled used by neo- nazis groups relating to “how to spot a Jew.” Donald Trump just used anti semitic terminology against a Jewish reporter. Why are people not talking about this?! https://t.co/cy54ZEE92v — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) April 23, 2018

Chadwick is referring to a propaganda piece published in “Der Giftpilz,” a children’s book published by notorious Nazi propagandist Julius Streicher, a man who was considered too anti-Semitic for the Nazi party and got himself kicked out. In “Der Giftpilz,” he instructed young Nazis on “How to Spot a Jew.”

This is a lie. She based this entire tweet off of a highly unreliable Twitter account and claimed it as fact. As my friend @ElliottRHams notes: She’s confusing “wary and piercing eyes” from Streicher’s “Der Giftpilz” with “sleepy eyes.” https://t.co/aHQrqe1z3J https://t.co/EfbZlMPRAz — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 23, 2018

I have never heard this in my life https://t.co/uXDirlgD1O — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 23, 2018

Here is the only part that mentions anything about the eyes: “One can also recognize a Jew by his lips. His lips are usually puffy. The lower lip often protrudes. The eyes are different too. The eyelids are mostly thicker and more fleshy than ours. The Jewish look is wary and piercing. One can tell from his eyes that he is a deceitful person.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1