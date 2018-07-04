Media Fail: Trump’s Approval Rating Improved During Manufactured Border Outrage

President Trump’s Job Approval Rating Improved By Five Points during The Establishment Media’s Manufactured Outrage Over Trump Continuing The Obama Administration’s Policy Of Separating Illegal Alien Adults From Children At The Border.

According to the Real Clear Politics poll of polls, on June 8, Trump’s approval rating rounded out to an average of 42 percent, while his disapproval rating averaged 54 percent — a 12 point gap.

As of Monday July 2, after two weeks of being pounded by the entire media over border enforcement, Trump’s approval rating has climbed to 44 percent, and his disapproval rating has dropped to 51 percent — a seven point gap.

That is a five point improvement during the very “scandal” the media predicted would be remembered as “Trump’s Katrina,” meaning the issue that drove public approval of the president into the dirt forever.

Part of that improvement is due to ten point surge in support from — wait for it, wait for it — Hispanic Americans. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1