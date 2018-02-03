Media Fail: Trump Job Approval on Economy Soars to 51%

President Trump’s job approval on the economy has soared to 51 percent, according to the Real Clear Politics poll of polls.

What was bound to happen appears to finally be happening… After more than a year– without a single shred of evidence — of fake news-frenzies pushing conspiracy theories about Russian collusion/obstruction, in their infinite wisdom, the American people are finally tuning out the media’s neurotic white noise to turn their focus on what President Trump has actually accomplished.

With the scales falling from their eyes, they like what they see.

Over the last two weeks, on the all-important issue of it’s the ECONOMY stupid, Trump’s job approval rating has soared to a very healthy 51 percent — not in a single poll, but on the Real Clear Politics (RCP) average of all polls. Only 43 percent disapprove of Trump’s economic stewardship, which puts him above water by 8 points. – READ MORE

As more and more companies pass their tax savings on to both their employees and their customers, snack cake giant Hostess — which was on the brink of collapse just a few short years ago — announced a cash bonus for workers with an unorthodox twist:

The company, which makes Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho Hos, is providing its employees one-time payments of $1,250 — with $750 in cash and $500 in the form of a 401(k) contribution. In taking the step, Hostess cited last month’s tax legislation, which slashed the rate for U.S. corporations.

It’s also offering a year’s worth of free food to workers — though they won’t be able to eat all the Ding Dongs they like. A representative from each of Hostess’s bakeries will choose a product each week, and the employees will be able to take home a multipack of that item. The company also makes Hostess CupCakes, Fruit Pies and Donettes. – READ MORE

Lowe’s (LOW) on Thursday said it would pay a one-time bonus of $1,000 for more than 260,000 hourly U.S. employees as the home improvement chain takes advantage of changes in the U.S. tax code.

The company said it would also give new benefits, including additional paid maternity and parental leave and an adoption assistance benefit of up to $5,000 to qualified hourly full-time employees.

Lowe’s joins a list of companies that include Home Depot, AT&T, Wells Fargo and Boeing, which have promised more pay for workers since the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress passed the biggest overhaul to the U.S. tax code in 30 years. – READ MORE