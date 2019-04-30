Media Elites Mock Trump Supporters At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner drew in journalists from across the political spectrum Saturday, and the event’s red carpet wasn’t short of criticism for the president.

Once again, it took place without the presence of President Donald Trump.

Some attendees said they didn’t blame Trump for not showing up, while others talked about the U.S. being a less safe place for journalists with him in the White House.

