Media Completely Ignore Ilhan Omar Endorsing Violence Against a Senator

Did I just imagine things yesterday, or did Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) not endorse a tweet mocking violence against a Republican senator and saying it was “no wonder” it happened? I ask because I distinctly remember writing about it, and seeing it appear on other conservative websites. I can’t seem to find anything about it on the dozens of mainstream outlets that you’d think would be on top of something like that.

The whole thing got started when Rand Paul publicly offered to pay to send the “ungrateful” Omar back to her native Somalia so she could learn to appreciate the United States. Paul’s comment were unquestionably stupid and offensive, but in patented Squad fashion, Omar responded by upping the stupid factor and retweeting a tweet from Resistance Twitterererer and former actor Tom Arnold.

For those who don’t recall, Paul was hospitalized in 2017 after being attacked from behind by a disgruntled neighbor. The senator suffered six broken ribs and suffered lung damage which later led to a bout of pneumonia that effectively sidelined him from his congressional duties. His attacker was sentenced to 30 days in prison, and was ordered by a jury to pay Paul $500,000 for the substantial physical and emotional trauma. Hilarious!

A key part of Omar’s political narrative revolves around the threats of physical violence she’s faced, and in particular how her critics are responsible for those threats. When Republican Texas Rep. David Crenshaw accused Omar of minimizing the 9/11 attacks with her much-parsed “some people did something” comments, that was “dangerous incitement” according to her – READ MORE