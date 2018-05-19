Media Claims Vow To Prosecute Trump Allies Was Taken Out of Context

On the same week mainstream media got caught taking President Trump’s comments about gang members out of context, it is trying to spin comments by a potential candidate for New York Attorney General that indicated she would target Trump and his allies as soon as she got into office.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked Zephyr Teachout, who formed an exploratory committee to consider running to replace Eric Schneiderman as chief attorney for the president’s home state: “Would you be prepared to use the powers of that office, within your understanding of the law, to pursue people [involved with Trump] who might get federal pardons?”

Teachout, a Bernie Sanders supporter who has lost races for governor and a U.S. House seat, responded: “Absolutely. One of the most important things, that you may have talked about before on this show, is that the capacity to pardon [does] not include state crimes. And so, there’s many different ways in which a state attorney general, but in particular the New York state attorney general, has the power to really resist the lawlessness and corruption of the Trump administration.”

Under the Martin Act, passed by the New York legislature in 1921, the state’s attorney general has powers to investigate financial fraud that are unmatched by any regulator in any other state.

A fight among journalists erupted on Twitter when Brendan Nyhan, a political science professor at Dartmouth and contributor to the New York Times, tweeted: “She’s prejudging their guilt (“lawlessness” of the Trump admin) as a candidate for AG. Imagine if in 2016 Jeff Sessions said if he became AG he would use his powers to address the ‘lawlessness’ of Hillary Clinton or Obama or whomever.”

“She made no such promise,” wrote Brian Beutler of Crooked Media. “She quite appropriately said she would use her office to prosecute state crimes irrespective of whether comparable federal crimes were pardoned. And anyone who accepted such a pardon would be making a compelling statement of their built.” – READ MORE

