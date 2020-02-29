Media Claims Trump Called Coronavirus A ‘Hoax.’ Here’s What He Actually Said.

While speaking at a rally in Charleston, South Carolina, President Donald Trump brought up the coronavirus and Democrats’ attempts to politicize the issue.

Trump called those attempts a new hoax, but you wouldn’t know that from media headlines following the event. Here’s what Trump actually said:

Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs, you say, “How’s President Trump doing?” They go, “Oh, not good, not good.” They have no clue; they don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa. They can’t count their votes!

One of my people came up to me and said, “Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning, they lost, it’s all turning. Think of it. And this is their new hoax.”

But you know, we did something that’s been pretty amazing. We have 15 people in this massive country, and because of the fact that we won early, we won early, we could’ve had a lot more than that. We’re doing great. Our country is doing so great. We are so unified. We are so unified.

Clearly, Trump’s “hoax” comment was referring to Democrats claiming his administration is not doing a good job containing the virus. His first comments are about how Democrats asked how Trump is doing in regard to the Coronavirus, and he mockingly responds as them: “Not good.” He never said the coronavirus itself is a hoax, just Democrats’ claims that the Trump administration is failing to protect the country. – READ MORE

