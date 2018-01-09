Liberal Media Again Asks if Trump Has Dementia After Accusing Him of ‘Forgetting’ Lyrics to the Anthem

President Trump attended Monday night’s stunner of a college football championship Monday night between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama, which was played in Atlanta. Most everyone is talking about that wild ending. Except the political news world – they’re talking about how the president appeared to forget the words to the national anthem at the start of the game.

The BBC shared the video on Twitter.

The Daily Mail wondered the same thing, only they mused if his supposedly forgetting the lyrics was another sign of dementia.

Trump stokes further dementia fears after appearing to forget the words to National Anthemhttps://t.co/FgnAVs2YJp — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 9, 2018

Slate thought it was more grounds for impeachment. “Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Donald “ # MAGA” Trump doesn’t know the words to the national anthem,” the outlet wrote. – READ MORE

President Trump took the field for the National Anthem ahead of Monday night’s college football championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trump was greeted with a roar at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, the home of NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Trump faced cheers and jeers from the packed stadium with 71,000+ attendees. (REAL CLEAR POLITICS)

