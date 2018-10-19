#MeChoo: Kleenex To Rename ‘Mansize’ Tissues After Complaints Of Sexism

How out of hand is this politically correct hoo-ha? This out of hand.

Kimberly-Clark, the company that makes Kleenex, says it will re-brand its “Mansize” tissues because some “consumers” have complained the name was sexist.

The company claimed there has been a “consistent increase of complaints on gender concern,” ABC News reported. So instead of “Mansize” — with the packages saying the tissues are “confidently strong” and “comfortingly soft” — the product will be renamed “Kleenex Extra Large.”

Social Justice Warriors had been hounding the company about the name. One woman wrote on Twitter: “My 4yo son asked me what was written here. Then he asked, why are they called mansize? Can girls, boys & mummies use them? I said: I don’t know & yes of course. He suggests you should call them “very large tissues”. It is 2018.” – READ MORE