“Meat Of The Future” – KFC Is 3D-Printing Chicken Nuggets

Fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) debuted the “restaurant of the future” last month in Moscow. The US fast-food chain unveiled a storefront dominated by automation and food lockers, a move that would allow for a contactless environment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Besides reinventing the frontend of the store with robots and artificial intelligence, the backend is getting revamped as well. According to a recent company press release, 3D printing technology will be used to produce chicken nuggets.

KFC partnered with 3D Bioprinting Solutions to create cell-based “chicken meat” in labs that will be as “close as possible in both taste and appearance to the original KFC product,” with product testing expected this fall.

3D Bioprinting Solutions is developing additive bioprinting technology using chicken cells and plant material, allowing it to reproduce the taste and texture of chicken meat almost without involving animals in the process. KFC will provide its partner with all of the necessary ingredients, such as breading and spices, to achieve the signature KFC taste. At the moment, there are no other methods available on the market that could allow the creation of such complex products from animal cells. – the press release said – READ MORE

