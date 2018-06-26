Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton’s in England complaining about this threat posed by the Electoral College

During a speech at Oxford today, over a year-and-a-half after the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton reminded everybody she won the “popular vote” and got in a jab at the Electoral College in the process:

In England, Hillary Trashes Electoral College… https://t.co/4JKIQ81aZI — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 25, 2018

Oh, Hillary: “Populists can stay in power by mobilizing a fervent base. Now, there are many other lessons like this. Louise mentioned my personal experience with winning 3 million more votes, but still losing. And we will leave discussions of American Electoral College for another day, but Mounk concludes by saying, ‘Turkey also shows that political and intellectual elites, both inside the country and around the world, persistently underestimate the threat which these kinds of leaders pose to the survival of democratic institutions.’” Video here. – READ MORE

