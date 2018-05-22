Meadows Smokes Rosenstein: Your DOJ ‘Can’t Be Trusted to Investigate Themselves’

Trump has ordered the Department of Justice to start answering questions about this scandal.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” Trump posted Sunday.

Rep. Mark Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina, took to Twitter Sunday night and declared that Congress must be involved in the investigation to remove a conflict of interest.

“But the DOJ can’t be trusted to investigate themselves. Congress needs the documents, too. Rod Rosenstein: where are the documents? Show Americans the truth,” the congressman wrote.

This is the right call from @realDonaldTrump–we've seen disturbing evidence that the FBI engaged in political targeting. But the DOJ can't be trusted to investigate themselves–Congress needs the documents too. Rod Rosenstein: where are the documents? Show Americans the truth. https://t.co/LpstoK1qQO — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) May 20, 2018

“DOJ leadership has obstructed Congressional oversight for long enough,” Meadows wrote. (Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. DeSantis) and I asked POTUS to instruct the DOJ to release ALL relevant documents on potential FISA abuse, the initial investigation of the Trump campaign, and more.” – READ MORE

