Meadows Says GOP Is ‘Not Going to Extend’ $600 in Unemployment Benefits

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed on Sunday that Republicans have no intentions of extending the original unemployment insurance measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The host of ABC’s “This Week” George Stephanopoulos noted unemployment benefits are expiring this week, and Republicans have yet to produce a proposal to counter Democrats’.

He asked Meadows if the $600 in additional unemployment benefits will be extended.

Meadows suggested the boost in unemployment benefits allowed Americans to receive more money staying home instead of working.

“The original benefits will not. The original unemployment benefits actually paid people to stay home and actually a lot of people got more money staying at home than they would going back to work,” Meadows said.

He added, “So the president has been very clear, our Republican senators have been very clear, we’re not going to extend that provision.” – READ MORE

