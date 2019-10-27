ME ME ME: Obama Uses Elijah Cummings Funeral To Talk About Himself — Again

But Obama used a eulogy for the late Democratic lawmaker on Friday to talk about himself. In a 15-minute speech, “Obama referenced himself 30 times, averaging twice per minute. Overall, he used the word ‘I,’ 24 times, ‘me’ 3 times, and ‘my’ another 3 times,” Grabien reported.

“I remember I had the pleasure of meeting Elijah’s mother, Ruth, and she told me she prayed for me every day, and I knew it was true, and I felt better for it,” Obama said. “I was thinking I would want my daughters to know how much I love them, but I would also want them to know that being a strong man includes being kind — a strong man includes being kind,” he said.

Obama even sought to buck up his flagging legacy. “Once during my presidency, when the economy still looked like it might plunge into depression, when the health-care bill was pronounced dead in Congress, I would watch Elijah rally his colleagues,” Obama said.

It’s not the first time Obama obsessed about himself in a speech. In April, Obama outdid himself. – READ MORE