McMaster: ‘We’re Looking At’ A New Travel Ban (VIDEO)
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster confirmed Sunday that the Trump administration is looking into a new, tougher travel ban.
“The president also talked about a larger, tougher travel ban,” George Stephanopoulos said on ABC’s “This Week.” “Is that something you’re going to propose?”
WATCH:
