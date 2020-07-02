McEnany: ‘Seattle has been liberated from the anarchists’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in a Wednesday press briefing, celebrated Seattle’s dismantling of the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), saying the city has been “liberated from the anarchists.”

“We are pleased to report law and order has prevailed and Seattle has been liberated from the anarchists,” McEnany said, calling CHOP, a zone declared “police free” by protesters, a “failed four-week Democrat experiment.”

The press secretary said that the Black House Autonomous Zone (BHAZ), which tried to organize across from the White House was “swiftly dismantled,” adding that over 300 people had been arrested for rioting and destruction of federal property, and there were over 200 domestic terrorism investigations.

Seattle police ordered protesters in the CHOP zone to disperse around 5 a.m. Wednesday, giving them an eight-minute warning. At least 31 protesters were arrested for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest and assault, police said.

Mayor Jenny Durkan declared the gathering unlawful assembly after two fatal shootings. There were at least four shootings in the zone, which left a 16-year-old and 19-year-old dead in separate incidents. – READ MORE

