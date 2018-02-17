McDonald’s removing cheeseburgers from Happy Meals in effort to reduce calories

McDonald’s is tweaking its beloved Happy Meal once again.

On Thursday, McDonald’s announced plans to remove excess calories, sodium and saturated fat from its Happy Meal offerings, largely by reformulating or removing certain Happy Meal staples — namely cheeseburgers and chocolate milk — from the menu.

As part of its new initiative to “offer more balanced meals,” McDonald’s has vowed that, by 2022, at least 50 percent of its Happy Meal menu offerings in major markets across the world will be limited to 600 calories or less, with only 10 percent of those calories coming from saturated fats and 10 percent from added sugar. On-menu meal combinations will also be limited to 650 milligrams of sodium.

In the U.S., however, McDonald’s has imposed even stricter criteria. According to a press release, “100 percent” of all Happy Meal combinations offered on menus across the country will clock in at 600 calories or less by June 2018. All will also conform to the company’s new criteria for saturated fat and added sugar, while 78 percent will be compliant with the new sodium standards. – READ MORE

