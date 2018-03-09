Business Politics
McDonald’s Golden Arches Get Flipped Upside Down To Make Social Statement
A McDonald’s restaurant in California has flipped its iconic golden arches upside down to honor women, or something.
The Lynwood location, owned by franchisee Patricia Williams, turned their “M” sign upside down so it appears to be a “W,” to represent women. The move aligns with International Women’s Day, which is March 8.
A McDonald’s spokesperson told Business Insider that the inverted arches is a “celebration of women everywhere.”
That flipped fast food sign holds a lot of power, apparently.
According to Business Insider, it’s not just the Lynwood location getting political, but the whole chain: “McDonald’s will turn its logo upside down on all digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, 100 restaurants will have special ‘packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers’ to celebrate International Women’s Day.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A McDonald's restaurant in California has flipped its iconic golden arches upside down to honor women, or something.