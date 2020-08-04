McDonald’s CEO says law enforcement may be called on customers who refuse to wear masks

McDonald’s appears to be serious about face masks.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recently spoke about recent decisions the company has made amid the coronavirus pandemic. He specifically suggested that law enforcement may be called during situations when a customer won’t wear a mask.

Kempczinski discussed the mask situation Thursday during an interview with “CBS This Morning.” The company recently announced that it would be mandating customers and employees wear masks at all McDonald’s locations.

The CEO said, “We’re spending a lot of time right now in our restaurants making sure we can keep our crews safe, making sure we can keep our customers safe. We’ve for quite some time required our crew to wear masks, but we thought that in light of what we’re seeing, it’s prudent now that we also ask our customers to wear masks in the restaurant as well.”

He continued, “If someone is unwilling to wear a mask and comply with our rules, that might be where we might bring in law enforcement.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --