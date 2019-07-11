McConnell’s Senate Opponent Has Rough Entry Into 2020 Race, Flips on Supporting Kavanaugh Twice in 24 Hours

Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath gave Kentucky Democrats whiplash yesterday after flipping on her support for Justice Brett Kavanaugh twice in 24 hours.

McGrath — who is hoping to take down Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell(R-Ky.) — was asked in an interview with the Courier-Journal if she would have voted to confirm Justice Kavanaugh, despite the sexual assault controversy that plagued his nomination.

The Democrat tried to walk a middle line, noting that she believed Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was “credible” but said she would have voted to confirm the judge anyway.

“I didn’t listen to all of the hearings. I don’t think there was anything, and I’m not a lawyer or a senator on the Judiciary Committee, so I don’t know the criteria. But I was very concerned about Judge Kavanaugh, what I felt like were the far-right stances that he had. However, there was nothing in his record that I think would disqualify him in any way. And the fact is when you have the president and the Senate, this is our system and so I don’t think there was anything that would have disqualified him in my mind.”

I echo the concerns over the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh. He's been against women’s reproductive rights, workers' rights, consumer protections, and is a hardcore partisan. But we are reminded, again, that elections have consequences, and this will be with us for a generation. https://t.co/FNMOVeRSQm — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 10, 2018

It didn’t take long for people to dig up tweets from McGrath during last year’s hearing, where she made it clear she opposed Kavanaugh. – READ MORE