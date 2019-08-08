McConnell’s Campaign Twitter Account Locked for Posting Video of ‘Violent Threats’ Outside His Home

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had his campaign Twitter account locked after he posted a video of protestors threatening him at his home.

McConnell’s “TeamMitch” account was locked out on Wednesday over a profanity-ridden video of a protest outside his house, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said the tweet violated the site’s “violent threats policy”

“The user was temporarily locked out of their account for a Tweet that violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety,” said Rosborough.

Kevin Golden — McConnell's re-election campaign manager — told the Courier-Journal that Twitter's locking of the account illustrated "a problem with the speech police in America today."