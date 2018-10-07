McConnell: ‘We Stood Up for the Presumption of Innocence’ (VIDEO)

During a press conference after the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday,

.@senatemajldr on Kavanaugh confirmation vote: “We stood up for the presumption of innocence. We refused to be intimidated by the mob of people that were coming after Republican members at their homes, in the halls.” https://t.co/fOSbzcMGmF pic.twitter.com/vcBs4gSvGa — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 6, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the Senate "stood up for the presumption of innocence."

“It’s been a great political gift for us,” McConnell wrote. “The tactics have energized our base. I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.”

Republicans are also benefiting in polling on Senate races because of the left-wing and partisan Democrat campaign against Kavanaugh’s nomination, said McConnell.

On Saturday, leftists opposed Kavanaugh's nomination in Washington, DC, displaying signs with messages such as: "STOP NORMALIZING RAPE," "ME TOO, ANITA!', and "This administration is like a jobs program for misogynists."