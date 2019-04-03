McConnell Warns Closing the Border Could Have ‘Potentially Catastrophic’ Economic Consequences (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday warned that President Donald Trump’s threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border could have a “potentially catastrophic economic impact” if he followed through with it.

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "Closing down the border would have a potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country." pic.twitter.com/N47XPtAkcM — The Hill (@thehill) April 2, 2019

McConnell told reporters Tuesday that he agreed with the president that there was a crisis at the southern border but warned of the consequences of going through with the closure:

“We certainly have a crisis on the border. I think the president’s right about that. Closing down the border would have potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country, and I would hope we would not be doing that sort of thing.” – READ MORE