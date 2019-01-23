McConnell urges Dems to ‘take yes for an answer’ on funding offer

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is trying to ratchet up pressure on Democrats to support President Trump‘s government funding proposal ahead of a key test vote later this week.

McConnell, speaking from the Senate floor on Tuesday, said he is giving the White House offer a vote because it is the only one that “can be signed by the president and immediately reopen the government.”

“The opportunity to end all this is staring us right in the face. That’s why we’ll vote on this legislation on the Senate floor this week. All that needs to happen is for our Democratic colleagues to agree that it’s time to put the country ahead of politics, take yes for an answer and vote to put this standoff behind us,” McConnell said.

The partial government shutdown, currently in its 32nd day, has forced roughly a quarter of the government to close and approximately 800,000 federal employees to be furloughed or work without pay.

Trump offered a proposal over the weekend that would fully reopen the government, provide $5.7 billion for his long-promised wall and give a three-year extension of legal protections to immigrants who are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders.