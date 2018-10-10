McConnell torches ‘far-left mob’ over Kavanaugh fight

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday knocked the “far-left mob” for the fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, arguing critics were still trying to target the justice.

“The madness hasn’t stopped. They are already signaling that even more drastic steps may be necessary now that Justice Kavanaugh is on the court,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

McConnell noted that some “left-wing” publications and groups are floating that Democrats should move to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court when they regain the Senate or try to impeach Kavanaugh.

“One far-left pressure group is already trying to circulate petitions that Justice Kavanaugh should be impeached. … The mob would like to make itself perfectly clear,” McConnell said. “The far-left mob is not letting up.”

Republicans have increasingly denounced the confrontation between protestors and Republican senators as “mob tactics,” “bullying” and “intimidation tactics.” – READ MORE

Would Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) be breaking precedent if he allowed a Supreme Court nominee a hearing and a vote in 2020?

“The Senate in the hands of one party and the White House in the hands of another in a presidential election year,” McConnell said during a press conference. “That is what we had in 2016.”

We were also guaranteed a new president in 2016. In 2020, we may keep President Donald Trump.

McConnell had based his Garland decision off a speech from then Sen. Joe Biden in 1992, where he argued that if a Supreme Court seat became vacant, then President George H.W. Bush should not nominate someone until after that year’s election. Bush might have remained president, as he was only in his first term, but Democrats controlled the Senate. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made a similar statement at the end of President George W. Bush’s term, but just as in 1992, no Supreme Court vacancy occurred.- READ MORE