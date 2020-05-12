McConnell Takes Swipe at Obama for Criticizing Trump Admin: ‘Should’ve Kept His Mouth Shut’ (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is taking aim at former President Barack Obama (D) for his comments on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response efforts.

A tape of a private conversation between Obama and former members of his administration leaked captured the former president’s opinion of how the Trump administration has responded to the pandemic, as IJR previously reported.

Obama shared his belief the Trump administration’s efforts have been “anemic,” “spotty,” and an “absolute chaotic disaster.”

McConnell fired back, expressing his opinion that Obama should have kept quiet on the issue.

“I think President Obama shoulda kept his mouth shut,” McConnell said. “We know he doesn’t like much this administration is doing, that’s understandable.” – READ MORE

