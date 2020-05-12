McConnell Takes Swipe at Obama for Criticizing Trump Admin: ‘Should’ve Kept His Mouth Shut’ (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is taking aim at former President Barack Obama (D) for his comments on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response efforts.

A tape of a private conversation between Obama and former members of his administration leaked captured the former president’s opinion of how the Trump administration has responded to the pandemic, as IJR previously reported.

Obama shared his belief the Trump administration’s efforts have been “anemic,” “spotty,” and an “absolute chaotic disaster.”

Today- President Trump said President Obama was guilty of a crime. Last week (in a private meeting) Obama said Trump’s handling of the pandemic was a “disaster”. Tonight- Mitch McConnell said Obama’s remarks were “classless” and he “shoulda kept his mouth shut”.

VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/FjRptGnonH — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) May 12, 2020

McConnell fired back, expressing his opinion that Obama should have kept quiet on the issue.

“I think President Obama shoulda kept his mouth shut,” McConnell said. “We know he doesn’t like much this administration is doing, that’s understandable.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --