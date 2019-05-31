McConnell Says ‘We’d Fill It’ If Supreme Court Vacancy Opened in 2020 (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said Tuesday that Republicans would fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020 should one open.

McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term in 2020, addressed the Paducah Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Kentucky, where he was asked by an attendee, “Should a Supreme Court justice die next year, what will your position be on filling that spot?”

After taking a sip of iced tea, McConnell smiled and said, “Oh, we’d fill it,” triggering laughter in the audience. The remarks were first reported by CNN.

McConnell called the confirming of President Donald Trump's federal judge nominees, which has happened at a breakneck pace under his Senate leadership, the most significant thing he's done.


