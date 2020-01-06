McConnell Says Pelosi’s ‘Fantasy’ to ‘Hand-Design’ Senate Impeachment Trial Is a ‘Non-Starter’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) clocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over the looming Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

For nearly two weeks, congress members have been on break, leaving shortly after the House voted and passed two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Pelosi hasn’t sent the articles over the Senate, and it is unclear when she will do so, resulting in a stalemate. She previously said she would not choose impeachment managers until she knows there will be a fair trial in the Senate.

“We’ve heard it claimed that the same House Democrats who botched their own process should get to reach over here into the Senate and dictate our process,” McConnell said on the floor on Friday, as Congress returned from break.

He continued to stress his point that Pelosi would not “get to hand-design the trial proceedings in the Senate.”

"Let me clarify Senate rules and Senate history for those who may be confused. First, about this fantasy that the Speaker of the House will get to hand-design the trial proceedings in the Senate, that's obviously a non-starter."